A Winslow preschool is celebrating after receiving a third successive rating of Outstanding by inspectors.

Treehouse Preschool, which is based in the grounds of Winslow Church of England Combined School, was rated as Outstanding in all areas by Ofsted, following a visit in March.

The preschool on Lowndes Way has now been rated as Outstanding for the past ten years.

In their report inspectors said that children were making "exceptional progress" in their learning, and praised the management team for going "above and beyond to support everyone involved in the care and development of children."

Quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management were all rated as Outstanding in the glowing report.

The preschool, which registered in 2007, has space for 30 children, aged between two and four, and provides full day care during term time.

Preschool manager Liz Rowe said: "I am delighted that Ofsted have recognised the quality of provision that we, as a team, have strived endlessly to provide.

"We were able to showcase what Treehouse is like every day and not just on inspection day and this was noted by the inspector.

"Everyone knows that getting an Outstanding rating is extremely hard to achieve and we are so proud to say that we have managed that three times in a row now."

Chairperson of the Treehouse Preschool Committee Kirsten Beeley added: "They say it takes a village to raise a child - well it definitely has taken the whole town to support this amazing preschool as a central part of the Winslow community."

