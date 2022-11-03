Winslow Police Office set to close its doors after 12 years on the High Street

Winslow’s police office will close this month, after 12 years on the High Street.

The police office opened its doors in March 2010, following major refurbishment work and months of delays, as a base for the local neighbourhood policing team.

Speaking at the time, Inspector Emma Garside said: “I am really glad that there will now be a base for the neighbourhood team in the area. This should allow the officers to spend more time in their area, increasing their visibility and improving already good relationships with the community.

Winslow Neighbourhood Police Office opened in 2010

“By moving to the heart of the neighbourhood, we are showing residents that we are committed to tackling the issues and concerns which they have identified as neighbourhood priorities.”

Inspector Garside added: “The office will provide greater opportunities for engagement, quicker response times to incidents and a real chance for the neighbourhood officers to be part of the local community.”

Five full-time members of the Buckingham South Neighbourhood Team were based at the Winslow office when it opened – PCs Martin Siderman and Richard Branston, and PCSOs Lucy Andrew, John Webb and Wendy Taylor – and local volunteers were recruited to staff the front desk three days a week.Neighbourhood Sergeant Paul Cladingboel, who headed up the Winslow team from his base at Buckingham Police Station, said: “Having a presence in the high street and a good amount of coverage will make a difference. We want regular contact from the community. If someone’s got a concern and we’re in the office, I’m happy for them to just turn up at the door.”

When the Winslow office closes this month, the Winslow and District Neighbourhood Policing Team will relocate to the Buckingham police base.

Inside Winslow Police Office in 2012: PCSO Wendy Taylor and PC Martin Siderman with front office volunteers Andy Dyke and Rod Gibbard

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Officers will continue to provide the same service to local communities in and around Winslow and will continue to conduct their patrols within the town.

"The relocation will not affect frontline policing in Winslow and both the town and surrounding villages will continue to have a visible, dedicated neighbourhood team working towards the priorities of local residents and businesses.”

Aylesbury Vale Neighbourhood Inspector James Davies said: “The Winslow neighbourhood team look forward to moving to their new office within Buckingham police base.

“The relocation of the neighbourhood policing teams to the larger police station in the area will ensure that Winslow and the surrounding communities will continue to benefit from a locally based police presence for the foreseeable future.

Aylesbury Vale Neighbourhood Inspector James Davies

“Being in the same building with other policing teams local to the area will provide more opportunities for our teams to problem solve community safety issues and identify new ways to collaboratively deliver our crime prevention initiatives.”