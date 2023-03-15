Winslow pie shop scoops amazing three first prizes at prestigious British Pie Awards

A Winslow pie-maker has triumphed at this year’s British Pie Awards, scooping awards in three categories.

The Bell Hotel & Pie Shop won first prize in the categories of Beef & Ale Pie, Beef & Cheese Pie and Chicken With Other Meat Pie.

The esteemed awards, now in their 15th year, celebrate the nation’s most delicious pies, and are held in the home of the pork pie, Melton Mowbray.

Pie chef Rodelia Manley with her awards at the Bell Hotel and Pie Shop

This year more than 900 entries were received across 23 categories, with entries ranging from the traditional to the unusual.

Pie chef Rodelia Manley, from the Bell Pie Shop at Winslow’s Bell Hotel, scooped the top prize for The Bell's Steak and Guinness Pie, The Bell's Steak and Stilton Pie and The Bell's Chicken & Gammon Pie.

Owner of The Bell, Philip Menday, said: “Rodelia, our pie chef, does a wonderful job here at The Bell Hotel.

"She is delighted that all her work culminated in winning three cups at the renowned British Pie Awards. She is looking forward to next year.”

Rodelia's award-winning Chicken and Gammon Pie

Matthew O’Callaghan, chairman of the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, said: “We are always highly encouraged to see the nation’s love of pies at these annual awards, and this year there has been a huge level of excitement and creativity.

“We had the pleasure of enjoying some spectacular pies, and The Bell Hotel & Pie Shop has overcome exceptionally stiff competition for best Beef and Ale, Beef and Cheese and Chicken and Other Meat Pies.

"These awards celebrate the skill of British piemakers across the nation, so I’d like to say a particular congratulations to them for this success.”

The contest comprises 23 different classes or types of pie, including traditional favourites and newcomers such as Vegan and Gluten-Free Pies.

Judging at the British Pie Awards in Melton Mowbray

This year, meat-based pie entries dominated the top four classes for the first time since 2019, with Beef & Any Flavour topping the entry rankings.

Other memorable entries in the contest included a Marmite and cheese concoction and fusion pies such as Balti Pies, Vindaloo Pies and Kebab Pies.