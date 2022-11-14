About 500 people lined the streets as Winslow held its Remembrance Sunday parade and service in sunshine yesterday morning.

Winslow Poppy Appeal organiser Mark Randall said: “It was an absolutely glorious day. There were a lot of people there."

The parade fell in by the Royal British Legion and marched to the war memorial, led by Corporal Amelia Richardson of the Sir Thomas Fremantle Combined Cadets Force, with the Great Horwood Band playing.

The service at Winslow War Memorial

“It’s really important to get the children involved,” said Mark. “The object of the exercise is to have a parade with all the kids in it and get them to take the parade as well. Because it’s important for them, and also to make sure they can see. It’s the number one priority for us.”

The Service of Remembrance was led by Rev Mark Nelson, followed by a two-minute silence, then The Last Post was played by Tony Hart and Emma Mainwaring of the Great Horwood Band.

The names of the fallen were read out by RBL branch chairman Dennis Corben with the Exhortation. The second part of the Exhortation was read by Guide Lucy Johnson and Scout William Seeley, who laid a wreath for Winslow man David Scott, who died in the Falklands War in 1982.

The wreaths were laid, Derry French read In Flanders Fields by John McCrea and joint head chorister Bethany Lloyd read We Shall Keep The Faith by Moina Michael, while the Great Horwood Band played softly.

Corporal Amelia Richardson leads the parade

“That was quite moving,” said Mark. “The first wreath that we laid, the sun came out as well and it was really hot.”

Then the parade fell in again and marched around the Market Square and back to the Royal British Legion where everyone was invited into the for tea and biscuits.

Mark thanked the volunteer marshals on the day. “We wouldn’t have been able to have the parade if it wasn’t for the volunteer road crew,” he said.

“And also the guide leaders who did the teas and coffees back at the Legion. Without the people taking time to do things we wouldn’t have had the Remembrance Day that we had.”