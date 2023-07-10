News you can trust since 1832
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Winslow group raises over £1,000 for charity by organising town Walk for Parkinson's

‘It was Winslow at its best – community, volunteering and fundraising’
By Hannah Richardson
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:19 BST

Members of Winslow’s Big Society Group raised over £1,050 for Parkinson’s UK after organising a Walk for Parkinson’s on Saturday, July 1.

Group members Liz Mostyn, Sue Keane, and Christine Dodds wanted to increase awareness of the Parkinson’s support group and exercise class based in the town.

They decided to fundraise for Parkinson’s UK because they see first hand the challenges people with Parkinson’s face every day and wanted to raise awareness.

Registration for the Walk for Parkinson'sRegistration for the Walk for Parkinson's
Registration for the Walk for Parkinson's
Most Popular

They said: “We were amazed at how the community supported the event. It was great to meet new people affected by Parkinson’s and share information about our local support, letting them know they are not alone.

“We were not sure how popular the event would be, and were pleased to have 73 people register for the walk. The atmosphere was amazing, with people joining us after the walk for tea and cake and a chat.

"It was Winslow at its best – community, volunteering and fundraising. We hope to hold the event again. We would also like to thank our event sponsor, KGB car repairs, whose donation kickstarted the fundraising.”

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure. It affects around 145,000 people in the UK.

Parkinson’s UK is the largest charitable funder of Parkinson’s research in Europe, leading the way to better treatments and a cure.

Regional fundraising heads, Kirsty Berrigan and Rebecca Landolt, said: “We are so grateful to the community of Winslow for taking on this incredible challenge for Parkinson’s UK.

“With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives. We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.

“We hope that Winslow Big Society’s fundraising challenge inspires you to get involved with Parkinson’s UK. There are lots of ways for you to get involved and support us - from volunteering at an event, to campaigning for better services. Without the generosity of people like you, our work would not be possible."

Click here to find out how to fundraise for Parkinson’s UK

Click here to find out more about Winslow Big Society Group

Related topics:Parkinson's UKWinslow