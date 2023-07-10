Winslow group raises over £1,000 for charity by organising town Walk for Parkinson's
Members of Winslow’s Big Society Group raised over £1,050 for Parkinson’s UK after organising a Walk for Parkinson’s on Saturday, July 1.
Group members Liz Mostyn, Sue Keane, and Christine Dodds wanted to increase awareness of the Parkinson’s support group and exercise class based in the town.
They decided to fundraise for Parkinson’s UK because they see first hand the challenges people with Parkinson’s face every day and wanted to raise awareness.
They said: “We were amazed at how the community supported the event. It was great to meet new people affected by Parkinson’s and share information about our local support, letting them know they are not alone.
“We were not sure how popular the event would be, and were pleased to have 73 people register for the walk. The atmosphere was amazing, with people joining us after the walk for tea and cake and a chat.
"It was Winslow at its best – community, volunteering and fundraising. We hope to hold the event again. We would also like to thank our event sponsor, KGB car repairs, whose donation kickstarted the fundraising.”
Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure. It affects around 145,000 people in the UK.
Parkinson’s UK is the largest charitable funder of Parkinson’s research in Europe, leading the way to better treatments and a cure.
Regional fundraising heads, Kirsty Berrigan and Rebecca Landolt, said: “We are so grateful to the community of Winslow for taking on this incredible challenge for Parkinson’s UK.
“With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives. We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.
“We hope that Winslow Big Society’s fundraising challenge inspires you to get involved with Parkinson’s UK. There are lots of ways for you to get involved and support us - from volunteering at an event, to campaigning for better services. Without the generosity of people like you, our work would not be possible."