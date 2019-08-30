Winslow Farmers Market celebrates its tenth anniversary this weekend

In September 2009, only 17 traders were on site when celebrity cook Mary Berry came to Winslow to launch the newly-created farmers market.

The market celebrates its tenth anniversary on Sunday September 1 and it has certainly grown in scale since its early days.

It now hosts around 30 stalls and to mark the special occasion there will be a free draw with the prize being a hamper full of goodies supplied by the traders.

Many of the original traders are still attending and some have never missed a single market in all that time.

Long-term supporters include Morris of Hoggeston, who offer a range of meats; Oving Dexter Beef; fresh fruit and vegetables from The Old Farm Shop; and cheese from Wobbly Bottom Farm.

Over the years new traders have joined including local gin producer Foxdenton and Rennies Cider who produce their product within a hundred metres of the market in Winslow.

Add to that suppliers of speciality chocolate, biscuits, bread, cakes and garden plants and there is always a wide range of produce to sample and browse.

The market is organised by Winslow Town Council, who are always seeking to evolve and improve the facility.

New traders this month include Bacanas offering a range of locally-produced food items and Victoria Rock Design who offer a range of artisan candle holders and other wood products.

Local councillor Llew Monger, who helps with the market said: “It’s great to welcome new suppliers, but we owe a huge debt to all those traders, volunteers and customers who have supported the venture across the last ten years.”

The market takes place on the first Sunday of every month from 10am to 1.30pm.