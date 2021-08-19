Winslow cyclists on a birthday roll

Winslow Wheelers Cycle Club celebrated the anniversary of their very first ride recently – and have just signed up their 60th member.

Due to the lockdowns, they have actually been on the road 32 of the 52 weeks and have covered 31,244 miles, which is an amazing achievement for such a new club.

Many members have stated how cycling has really helped them both physically and mentally through Covid and has kept them going through difficult times.

A lot of new friendship groups have been made, accompanied by a bit of healthy banter and good laughs along the way.

The club has resumed group rides every Saturday. In June they held their first Grand Fondo ride – 100 kilometres in a day. With a bit of route/café planning all three groups (A, B and C) finally met up at the Stratton Audley Barn.

1. Did the speedy 'A Team' get there first?

2. Posing for a picture in the centre of Burford

3. The Wheelers at robbers' bridge

4. Back to base at the Bell Hotel, Winslow