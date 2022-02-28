Winslow could be "swamped with cars" when station is in use, warns local politician

Winslow could be "swamped with cars" if there are no integrated transport links to the new station.

So said the secretary of the Buckingham Constituency Labour Party, Mark Brown, when he hosted a visit from the Shadow Rail Minister this weekend.

Winslow and the surrounding villages are currently experiencing a great deal of upheaval due to work on both East West Rail and the HS2 high-speed rail line.

Tan Dhesi and Mark Brown talk to a local cyclist in Winslow

Shadow Rail Minister Tan Dhesi MP wanted see for himself the progress at the new station and chat with people in the community.

Mark Brown took Mr Dhesi on a walk around Winslow, seeing construction of the railway for themselves and meeting with local people.

Mr Brown said local bus services must be linked to the station at Winslow.

“If we don’t create an integrated transport plan, Winslow will be swamped with cars," he said.

Mark Brown, left, and Tan Dhesi

"People will inevitably park in our streets to avoid parking charges.

“The council must act now before this becomes a problem, not after it blights peoples lives.”

Mr Dhesi said he wants to ensure that the local community benefit from rail developments and that the local environment is protected.

He said: “Rail is the future of transport but it is crucial it is done in a sustainable way.”

And he added: “We must ensure that the Aylesbury link of East West Rail is built.

"This was promised when the construction was agreed and to truly benefit local people must be built now.”