Winslow’s Royal British Legion club, which celebrates its ‘Golden Anniversary’ this year, has launched a membership recruitment drive.

The Royal British Legion (Winslow & District) Club’s brand new clubhouse in Elmfields Gate was opened in 1973 by branch president Allan Wigley in the presence of the Lord Lieutenant of Bucks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the club prepares to hold its AGM this month, membership has changed from when the headquarters opened 50 years ago.

Branch president Allan Wigley and the Lord Lieutenant of Bucks open the RBL headquarters in Winslow on May 12 1979

Back then, the vast majority of members were ex-servicemen. Nowadays, anyone can become a member of the club, which currently has 120 members.

The clack of dominoes of the 1970s has given way to the sounds from two pool tables, TVs with Sky Sports coverage, dartboard and online jukebox. Where previously there was a strict dress code and a mostly male clientele, nowadays young families can have fun in the modern club, and the car park has been transformed into a garden and seating area for members and guests.

The thriving club offers events and entertainment for all ages, including Wednesday bingo nights, Thursday ‘jamming’ sessions, quizzes, wine tasting evenings, discos and karaoke. The good-sized hall and kitchen are also available to hire.

Some traditions still prevail, however, including a roll of honour showing the names of those who lost their lives in combat, while the gold-lettered board still displays the names of branch presidents and chairmen dating back to 1928.

The parade at the opening in 1973

The club is keen to increase its membership during 2023. Anyone wishing to join needs first to become a member of the Royal British Legion (£18 annual fee) by visiting www.britishlegion.org.uk or calling 0800 307 7773.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once you have received your membership card, you can take it the Winslow RBL Club to join for £5 per annum. Membership gives you access to the club with its fully stocked bar every day of the week and as a member you will receive discounts on drinks.

The Royal British Legion (Winslow & District) Club Ltd is holding its AGM at 7pm on Tuesday, February 21, in the RBL Club Hall, Elmfields Gate, Winslow. Club members are invited to attend.