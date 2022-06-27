Winslow celebrates 40 years of twinning partnership with visit to French town

The anniversary of the twinning agreement between the two towns was actually in 2020 but celebrations were put on hold until this year, due to Covid restrictions.

WAFTA members were hosted by local families, many of whom are long-established friends, and treated to generous hospitality, both official and personal.

The visit began with an official reception and welcome for members and their hosts, as the opening of a well-organised programme.

A warm welcome for WAFTA in Cours

Highlights were the ceremonial planting of an English oak tree, presented by WAFTA to mark the anniversary, and the official dinner and dance which ended with a magnificent anniversary firework display.

Dembers also placed a wreath at the War Memorial duing a ceremony.

Other events included a visit to an organic vineyard with lunch accompanied by the grower’s own wine, and a scenic boat trip.

An afternoon demonstration of pétanque from the local team proved a major learning curve for Winslow residents who have been playing the game on Winslow’s own terrain in Tomkins Park and Arboretum.

WAFTA members enjoyed a picnic before their petanque game

As well as doing justice to the occasion, the visit allowed members time to relax with hosts, renew old friendships and build new ones.

WAFTA Chairman Peter Smith said: ”This has been a very special visit, made more so by being able to finally celebrate this major anniversary of our long and deep friendship.”

Planting an English oak tree to mark 40 years of friendship. From left: Ginette Manary, president of Jumelage Amitié Winslow-Cours, WAFTA chairman Peter Smith, and Mayor of Cours Patrice Verchère