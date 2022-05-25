Winslow all fired up to celebrate The Queen’s Jubilee

On Thursday, June 2, people are invited to gather from 8.30pm on Winslow Showground, courtesy of Winslow Hall owner Christopher Gilmour.

The bonfire lighting takes place at 9.30pm, organised by Lions Club of Winslow, as part of the beacon celebrations across the country.

On Friday, June 3, Tomkins Park will host a Family Day from noon to 5pm, with music from the Winslow Concert Band, buskers from Sir Thomas Fremantle School, children’s activities and exhibition from Greener Winslow, a barbecue by the Winslow Anglo French Twinning Association and The Queen’s Jubilee tree planting. Bring your own seating.

A bonfire will be lit on Winslow Showground as part of the countrywide Beacon celebration

A free exhibition of pictures of previous Jubilee celebrations in Winslow will be on display from 2pm in Winslow Public Hall, with kids’ art and craft activities, tea and cakes by the Women’s Institute and an art exhibition by Sir Thomas Fremantle School students.

On Saturday, June 4, Winslow Showground hosts a Beer Festival and Classic Cars Show with a bouncy castle and entertainment from 11am to 5pm. Entry £5, under-16s free.

There will also be an open garden at Abbots House, Church Street, from 12.30pm to 5.30pm.

The monthly Winslow Farmers’ Market takes place on Sunday, June 5, from 10am to 1pm, with a Jubilee theme.

Winslow Concert Band will play at the Family Day in Tomkins Park

A Jubilee Lunch will take place in the St Laurence Room, by ticket only.

And at 4pm, there will be a Civic Service at St Laurence Church, with a parade with standards, followed by refreshments in the old churchyard, organised by Winslow Big Society Group.