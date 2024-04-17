Winged wonders and feathered fun at Buckinghamshire care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The events team at Portobello Place, a member of the Berkley Care Group, organised a visit from ‘Berkshire Birds of Prey’ on the 14th April, giving residents the opportunity to have a close-up experience with the birds, including a pair of long-eared owls, named Lilo and Stitch.

The feathered visitors included a long-eared owl, a brown wood owl, and a barn owl. The expert team at Berkshire Birds of prey provided detailed knowledge on each of the owls and engaged residents with facts and descriptions of the owls’ features and individual characteristics.

Luke Skywalker, a little owl, generated plenty of attention for his signature ‘joyful jump’, as did Indie, the brown wood owl for her strikingly dark eyes and signature rhythmic call.

Moe, the white-faced scops owl

The event was organised following requests from residents who were interested in seeing a greater variety of animals. This prompted staff to explore opportunities to provide memorable experiences for those staying at Portobello Place.

There was enormous excitement generated by the visiting owls with residents thoroughly enjoying the team’s trivia. After the afternoon was complete, residents made it clear that they were keen for another visit soon.

Commenting on the event, Catherine Emekwuo, the General Manager at Portobello Place Care Home, said:

“We were overjoyed to have a visit from ‘Berkshire Birds of Prey’. It is these kinds of unique experiences that we are so grateful to be able to organise since they always give our residents such unforgettable experiences that they will treasure forever.