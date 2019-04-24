Wing woman re-arranges marathon attempt around Aylesbury Vale due to illness

A woman from Wing who planned to run a 26 mile route around Aylesbury Vale on the day of the London Marathon has postponed her effort due to illness.

Fitness instructor Natasha Richmond, who runs fitness business Trainers & Bananas was aiming for a place in the iconic race around the capital for the fourth consecutive year.

Natasha Richmond is running her own equivalent London Marathon distance around Wing this weekend

She planned to run in aid of the Alzheimer's Society after her father was diagnosed with dementia in 2018.

After missing out on a charity place due to the charity ballot being oversubscribed, Natasha planned to run her own equivalent marathon route around Aylesbury Vale yesterday morning (Sunday).

However, due to illness Natasha decided to postpone her effort by seven days.

In a post on Facebook over the weekend she said: "I’m really sorry everyone but I’ve decided to postpone my marathon until Sunday May 5 as I really don’t think I will be well enough to run tomorrow.

"I’ve had a virus all week and now have a fever with a bright red face.

"I look awful, and although I feel better than I did in the week, I’m a bit wobbly from not eating properly for days.

"I really don’t think I have a marathon in me tomorrow (Sunday).

"I'm so sorry to let anyone down, the plan is going to be exactly the same, but just a week later, so I hope that anyone who was going to be involved can still be."

Natasha's planned timings and route for Sunday May 5 are as follows:

> Wing to Mentmore and back (eight miles) - 8am to 9.10am

> Wing to Wingrave and back (six miles) - 9.10am to 10.10am

> Wing to Ledburn and back (six miles) - 10.10am to 11.10am

> Wing to Soulbury and back (six miles) - 11.10am to 12.10pm

Natasha is aiming to raise £636 through her challenge which she is titling 'Not the London Marathon'.

So far she has raised £1,750 in aid of the Alzheimer's Society, which supports individuals and their families who suffer with dementia, and aims to find a cure for the disease.

To find out more and donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nothelondonmarathon