Wing couple liken traffic noise to 'mini explosions' and seek action from Buckinghamshire Council after alleged damage to housing

A couple from Wing are calling on Buckinghamshire Council to curb "atrocious" traffic issues in the village, as they claim even their house has suffered damage.

John and Sandra Leaver, who live beside the A418, say that residents are fed up of speeding and noise, as the number of vehicles has "increased and increased".

The couple have lived in Wing for around 40 years, but say that it is high time that 30mph signs were installed throughout the village, as well as speed cameras.

A 'neglected' area and John and Sandra's propped up window arch. Photos: John and Sandra Leaver.

Not only that, but they allege vehicle vibrations and water from blocked drains have damaged their house, with fears it will only get worse.

John, 69, claimed: "Lorries are running through and there are just hundreds of trips from Aylesbury to Newton Leys rubbish tip. They are backwards and forwards all day long.

"Drivers come through at greater speeds than 30mph and there's vibrations from these 30-40 tonne lorries as they are hitting the potholes in the road, outside the house, and shaking it.

"The noise is like mini explosions!"

A problem drain. Photo: John and Sandra Leaver.

The couple claim that cars and bikes also speed, and argue that although there is a roundabout near The Cottesloe School, drivers just "accelerate afterwards".

They also say warning signs should be in place along the A418 near the school, with motorists sometimes reaching "40 to 50mph".

John added: "It's atrocious. Motorbikes go at phenomenal speeds.

"There have also been close calls at Park Gate corner - there's a sharp bend there."

However, as well as an alleged danger to the public, John and Sandra say that traffic is damaging houses, too, citing theirs as an example.

A nearby drain keeps getting "blocked and fixed, and blocked again", meaning vehicles drive through puddles and splash their home.

There now is an arch holding up one section of their house, which was starting to droop due to traffic vibrations and water damage.

John claimed that it was a good job his career was spent as an engineer - otherwise repairs would be very expensive.

The couple claimed: "The section of road has been repaired dozens and dozens of times, but the repairs never strong enough.

"They fill in potholes with dollops of tarmac, and that creates humps in the road. It's even noisier when lorries drive over them.

"Huge sections of the A418 were resurfaced not long ago but Bucks Council didn't bother doing the section through Wing, even though they know how busy it gets."

Indeed, the increase in traffic has become such a problem that the couple claim that their front bedrooms are too noisy to sleep or relax in.

Meanwhile, heavy goods vehicles mean airflow is pushed against the houses, also causing vibrations.

John claimed: "Noise at 7.30am is just unbearable. It's horrendous.

"But no-one from Bucks Council is prepared to visit the villagers and talk to them, even for half an hour."

Councillor Steven Broadbent, Buckinghamshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport said: “We know residents in many parts of Buckinghamshire have concerns about speeding and road safety in their local communities. It is Thames Valley Police who are responsible for speed limit enforcement.

"There are lots of ways local people can approach the council about road safety concerns and we have advice and information on our website about how to request a change to a speed limit or how to ask for a flashing sign to alert motorists to the speeds they’re travelling at, called a Vehicle Activated Sign. Most of these requests are made through town and parish councils and community boards.

"We also identify sites across the county where more serious incidents have occurred, to consider them for enhanced safety measures, again information about this can be found on our website.

"We know in this instance that residents are raising their concerns via these routes and their local councillors and these concerns are being considered by the council.”

However, Sandra claimed: "[Councillor] Steve Broadbent’s comments are misleading and imply we haven’t gone through the correct channels.

"We have contacted Bucks Council via 'fix my street' many times but no action has been taken. We also contacted the police re speeding and speed cameras; they stated it was Bucks Council's responsibility.

"We have been in regular contact with Diana Blamires, District Councillor and she works really hard trying to sort this mess out for the village. In fact, the broken gulley and drain outside our driveway has now been fixed. [But] it was reported over four years ago on 'fix my street'."