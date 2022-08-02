Win a behind the scenes VIP experience with Woburn Safari Park's carnivores - plus elephant experience

The Safari Park is offering one lucky winner the chance to spend an unforgettable night with a behind-the-scenes experience, as part of a fundraising campaign for the WildCats Conservation Alliance.

This year is the Chinese Zodiac Year of the Tiger so the park’s carnivores team has been working to raise much-needed funds for the Alliance.

Tigers now occupy just 7% of their original habitat range and tiger populations plummeted from around 100,000 individuals in the early 20th century to just 3,000 in 2010.

Win an unforgettable trip at Woburn Safari Park

Keepers are raising funds for the Wildcats Conservation Alliance's projects, through ZSL, to help prevent the extinction of Amur tigers in the wild.

Working in Sumatra, Nepal, India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Thailand, and Russia the WildCats Conservation Alliance was set up to ensure that tigers and leopards can continue to thrive in the wild.

The charity works closely will local communities to address key conservation issues through anti-poaching activities, population monitoring, wildlife health monitoring, conflict mitigation, education and outreach projects.

As part of its fundraising Woburn Safari Park is offering one lucky person, the chance to win a thrilling and unforgettable experience on the August 19, 2022, for you and three of your loved ones. You'll go behind the scenes to meet the carnivores and get to know the individual animal residents at the Park.

PLUS, you'll journey into the private Woburn estate alongside your dedicated tour guide to meet the Asian elephants. In this unforgettable experience, you'll walk alongside the herd, with no barriers between you as they graze and wander peacefully.

The VIP experience is worth £996, and the winners will also enjoy entry to Woburn Safari Park to experience the rest of the Road Safari and Foot Safari after your VIP experience has finished

One runner-up will win complimentary tickets to visit Woburn Safari Park for up to two adults and three children. Tickets include entry to the Road Safari, Foot Safari, and all free leisure attractions at the Park.

Each £5 donation will act as an entry into the prize draw. Eg. A donation of £20 will give you four entries.

You may make several entries to the prize draw but only one winner and one runner-up will be chosen.

The prize draw will close at 23:59 on August 5 2022 and the winner will be randomly selected through a draw performed by a computer process on August 6 2022.

There will be one overall winner and one runner-up, each will receive a different prize, as detailed above.

Entry can also be made by submitting a request to enter the prize draw for free, by sending a letter by post to Tiger Charity Prize Draw, Marketing Dept, Woburn Safari Park, Woburn, Bedfordshire, MK17 9QN, including your contact details

The winning VIP Experience will take place on August 19 2022 at Woburn Safari Park. No alternative dates will be available

The runner-up will have until August 14 2022 to claim their prize and will receive complimentary tickets to Woburn Safari Park, which valid until December 31 2022

For full terms and conditions for the VIP Experience, visit the website here.