Television antiques dealer Simon Schneider is hoping to spot the real deal when he hosts a valuation event in Aylesbury next month.

Schneider, who has appeared in all five series of Dickinson’s Real Deal and Secret Dealers, is hosting an event at the Holiday Inn in Aston Clinton on Thursday November 14 between 10am and 5pm.

He is inviting members of the public to bring along their unwanted treasures, and will be offering cash prices for gold, silver and high-quality antiques.

“I have been touring the country in response to the demand I receive from the public wishing to sell their valuables,” Simon said.

“I have hundreds of highly satisfied clients and I am looking forward to returning to Buckinghamshire, where I hope to unearth some unusual and interesting items.

“I’m always keen to purchase jewellery, gold and silver and I’m particularly interested in oriental items.

The market for Chinese ceramics and other objects is very strong and this is a good time to take advantage of the high prices that can be achieved.

“It is impossible to list all the items I am interested in buying, if you think you have something of interest bring it along, it costs nothing for me to take a look.”

Simon is also hosting two other valuation events in Buckinghamshire that week - one at The Leonardo Hotel in Milton Keynes on Wednesday November 13 from 10am to 5pm, and one at The Bull Hotel in Gerrards Cross on Friday November 15 between 10am and 4pm.