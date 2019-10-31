Will you walk the Ridgeway for Aylesbury's Florence Nightingale Hospice?

Walking the 1,183 miles of the Ridgeway is no mean feet, but you can do sections of the route next summer in a special challenge in aid of Florence Nightingale Hospice.

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity is planning two and four day guided treks along the Ridgeway to raise money for the charity.

Starting at Swindon and taking in Avebury Stone Circle, Uffington White Horse and Sillbury Hill, the 80-mile trek will finish at Florence Nightingale Hospice on Sunday, June 14.

You can find out more about the challenge and what is involved at an Information Evening at Walton Lodge, Walton Street, Aylesbury, HP21 7QY. Parking will be available at the Charity’s car park, accessed via William Harding Close at HP21 7TA.

If you are not able to attend the Information Evening but would like to know more, please contact Michelle Merrison on 01296 424975 or email fundraising@fnhospice.org.uk.