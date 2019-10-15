Will Marillion star appear with local band at Limelight Theatre show?

A blues rock band are hoping that a local legend will appear alongside them at their upcoming Limelight Theatre show.

Steve Rothery of Marillion is tipped to be appearing on stage with The mOOn Dogs at their performance on Friday from 7pm.

The five-piece band are currently in the top 50 in the Benelux countries with an original rocking song “Everything “

The bar at the Limelight is open from 7 pm The mOOn Dogs appear at 8:30 pm

Tickets cost £10.50 and £12.50 on the door.

