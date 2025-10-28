'Why I'm visiting prisons on the other side of the world' explains Aylesbury author and reformed criminal

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A man who turned his life around after being convicted of committing serious crimes in Aylesbury has announced plans to travel across the world.

Author and campaigner, David Clarke, is travelling to South-East Asia on a three-week preaching mission to several jails across Northern Philippines.

David credits faith with turning his life around after he was convicted of committing several crimes in the early 70s. He has gone on to become a Baptist minister and a lecturer and has published books covering his colourful life.

In his book the Borstal Boys: From Crime To Christ, which was published in 2022, David details how one of his brothers was locked up in the Philippines in the late 90s and this led David on a mission to save his brother.

David Clarke

With David’s help he was able to assist his brother’s rehabilitation away from crime. Now, several decades later, David is returning to the Philippines in a bid to speak with other inmates.

Setting off on Friday he will be joined by his wife on what he describes as ‘a three-week preaching mission’.

The mission is hosted by William Ola Poloc, founder of Baguio Christ-Centred Churches. Since his release from New Bilibid Prison in August 2002, William has established twelve churches across Northern Philippines and formed POCOP (Prisoners of Christ Organisation Philippines) — an association supporting former inmates who found faith in prison and are now living transformed lives in free society.

David and William first met 24 years ago in the Asian country when they were assisting inmates at New Bilibid Prison, where William served as a theology teacher at the New Bilibid Prison Theological Institute. His testimony is one of 66 conversion stories recorded in Clarke’s book Trojan Warriors. Later, at David’s request, William authored From Darkness into His Marvellous Light, recounting his journey from incarceration to ministry after a 14-year prison sentence.

David’s journey from crime to a life of religion was first featured in the Bucks Herald in 1971. In a previous book, David outlined how he found faith in a time of need whilst on an LSD trip in the early 1970s.