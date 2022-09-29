Who's a pretty boy then? Green parakeets snapped in Aylesbury garden

Eagle-eyed resident Colin Metcalfe, who sent in the photos, said: “I have just witnessed two ring-necked parakeets visit our garden feeders in Bedgrove.

"As you probably know, they are slowly spreading out from London and this is the first time I have seen them this far north.”

However, this is far from the first sighting of ring-necked parakeets in Aylesbury Vale.

According to the Going Birding in Buckinghamshire website, they have been sighted in Aylesbury on September 6 and in Prestwood on September 5.

There have also been a number of sightings in the south of the county, including Beaconsfield, Little Chalfont and Fulmer – and they have even been seen flying over the Furzton Estate, in Milton Keynes.

According to the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust (BBOWT), the bright green ring-necked parakeet is an escapee and the UK’s only naturalised parrot.

Measuring 40cm long, with a wingspan of 45cm, they are the most northerly breeding parrot in the world, with an average lifespan of 15 to 30 years.

Originally from Africa and southern Asia, ring-tailed parakeets were kept as pets in the UK. Some escaped into the wild, and populations have become naturalised in the south-east especially, aided by warmer winters.

They nest in holes in trees in gardens and parkland, and are often found in noisy, roosting flocks of hundreds of birds.

As a bright green parrot a very long, narrow tail and a bright red bill, they are easily identified.

The following extract from an article on The Parrot Society website explains why ring-necked parakeets have survived so well in the wild in the UK:

“The native habitat of the Indian sub-species in the foothills of the Himalayas makes them readily adapted to the cold weather of British winters.