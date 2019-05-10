WhizzFizzFest's 'The Final Chapter' finalists announced

The 'Final Chapter' of the Queens Park Arts Centre 500 word challenge, takes place on Saturday June 22 in the town centre at 3:30pm.

Queens Park Arts Centre launched the 500 word challenge in December last year and asked budding authors, aged 5-13, to submit their own original 500-word story.

Three stories in each category, 5-9 and 10-13 years, will be chosen as finalists. They will have the honour of their stories being brought to life as online videos featuring professional actors and original illustrations, created by some of the talented artists at the Queens Park Art Centre.

The event will serve as the climax to the WhizzFizzFest's 500-word challenge with actors from Unbound Theatre reading aloud the finalists' stories.

There will also be three dance and musical performances from Adele Peters Performing Arts School.

Dario Knight, Theatre and Marketing Manager for Queens Park Arts Centre said: “We're delighted so many young people have taken part in this fantastic challenge and it's safe to say there are many budding authors in Aylesbury Vale.

“Thank you to everyone who entered, and good luck to our magnificent finalists, whose stories will be brought to life by the talented people at Unbound Theatre.”

Tickets for the event are free and are available now, you can get yours by visiting: www.whizzfizzfest.otg.uk/tickets