Whittlebury Park Golf Club donates £7,250 to Bosnian children and local causes

The donation will be presented by Ex-Mandeville music teacher Brian Dipple to the Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy Charity

Brian Dipple, the outgoing capain of Whittlebury Park Golf club is heading to Bosnia for the 11th time, to deliver the money raised.

He will run daily music workshops on five different schools in the Tuzla Canton, Bosnia.

He will be joined by 4 students from Chichester University and their tutor, an ex-student of Brian's previous school, Mandeville Secondary.

Brian was pleased to present a cheque for £4,100 to the Chief Executive Officer of the Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy Charity, Julie Whelan.

Nordoff-Robbins celebrates the connection and joy music can bring to those with life-limiting illnesses, physical disabilities or emotional challenges. They are the UK’s leading independent music therapy charity and work across the UK offering vital support through their dedicated open access centres alongside over 150 partner organisations.

Brian wished to thank the people of Buckingham for their generosity

The charity is already working with 4 local children using music as a way of coping with the medical challenges they are facing at the moment.

In addition, a further £3,150 has been donated to help complete the outdoor sports facility at the Pasci School Tuzla in Bosnia.

This last donation has enabled floodlights to be installed and the school will be able to use their only sports facility all the year round.

Brian said a huge thank you to all the members and all those who have donated items for auction.

"I chose Nordoff -Robbins because they support young and old through Music Therapy. Having taught Music in schools for 39 years I know how powerful Music can be, as a solace, a support or to raise one's spirits."

Best of Luck Brian from all at the Herald and Advertiser.