The past week has seen a massive shift in the weather, from snow covered, cold crisp conditions to wet, windy and mild. Before the weather shifted to the milder and wetter conditions on Sunday (December 18) into Monday (19 December), we had experienced one of the most impressive prolonged cold spells for years.

It started with a big snowfall on Sunday (December 11) which gave around 2-5cm across the Aylesbury Vale region. It then stayed cold with temperatures continually dropping through the week which meant the snow stayed on the ground for an exceptional seven days before being washed away last Sunday.

The coldest temperatures across the region was overnight Thursday into Friday when temperatures fell to -12C. As temperatures fell so low at night and due to the shorter days this time of year, temperatures struggled to rise during the day. This meant for five consecutive days from Monday to Friday last week temperatures failed to reach above 0C in parts of the region. On Thursday (15 December), the temperatures only reached -2C as a maximum. As well as the beautiful snow and frost everywhere, there was also freezing fog developing at times through the week.

England was covered in snow last week (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

However, rain moved in on Sunday bringing much milder air. Temperatures continued rising overnight leading to temperatures at 6am on Monday being 12C. This was nearly 15C warmer than the overnight temperatures the night before.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week and over Christmas. Temperatures are expected to be around what you would expect for this time of year through the rest of the week. Therefore there is the chance of somewhere in the UK seeing a white Christmas, although its most likely to be in the north. After Christmas and through to the New Year, it is looking like turning colder again.

