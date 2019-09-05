Whitchurch based dementia group welcomes former Generation Game co-host Isla St Clair for its first birthday celebrations

A group set up to help people across Aylesbury Vale who are living with dementia reaches its first birthday this weekend - and they will be joined by a special guest for the occasion.

Cafe Zest, which meets at St John’s Church Hall in Whitchurch, will be joined by Scottish singer and actress Isla St Clair, best known for co-hosting The Generation Game alongside Larry Grayson.

Isla, a member of Hardwick Church Choir, will lead the sing-a-long, one of the regular features of the group's meetings.

Jacqueline Dove, one of the Cafe Zest organisers said: “The idea for Cafe Zest came about because a lot of members of our church steering group know people who have had dementia.

“Our original plan was to run a kind of memory cafe but we wanted to broaden it so we could do our bit to raise awareness of dementia.

“The basis of our weekly meetings is a sing-a-long session where we do things like putting the words in larger type to help people.

“We share memories over some refreshments with pictures to aid people.

“A lot of our sessions have a theme, so this week it is to do with memories of school.

“We tend to average 35 people each week and are thrilled that Isla is coming to lead our singing.”

Visitors are welcome to the celebratory event between 2pm and 4pm - recommended donation is £1.50.