Where are the busiest train stations in Buckinghamshire?
We looked at the latest Government figures to reveal the busiest train stations in Buckinghamshire last year.
Office for Rail and Road data looks at the number of people entering and exiting every train station in the country, including the 23 stations for which data was collected in Buckinghamshire.
Its figures show Liverpool Street in London overtook Waterloo as the most-used station in Great Britain, which the ORR attributed to the opening of London's latest train service, the Elizabeth Line.
Waterloo had been the busiest station in the country in all but one of the previous 18 years, but it even dropped to third in the year to March 2023 behind Paddington, also on the Elizabeth Line.
But what about in Buckinghamshire? Here were the most used stations between March 2022 and March 2023.
The Top Five Stations
1. High Wycombe
With 1.9 million entries and exits into the station in 2022-23, High Wycombe station topped the charts as the busiest train station in Buckinghamshire.
2. Amersham
This was followed by Amersham station, which saw people enter and exit 1.6 million times last year.
3. Beaconsfield
In third was Beaconsfield – 965,000 entries and exits were recorded there.
4. Gerrards Cross
Just behind on 901,000 entries and exits was Gerrards Cross.
5. Aylesbury
And rounding out the top five was Aylesbury, with 874,000 entries and exits.
Elsewhere in Britain
The busiest stations outside London were Birmingham New Street, Leeds and Manchester Piccadilly.
Glasgow Central was the most used station in Scotland, and Cardiff Central topped the list in Wales.
The least used station that was open throughout the whole year was Denton in Greater Manchester, with 34 entries and exits.
Teesside Airport station in Darlington recorded two entries and exits, but its once-a-week Sunday service was suspended in May 2022 after the platform was judged to be unsafe.
In total, there were 2.5 billion entries and exits across Great Britain in 2022-23, a significant increase from 1.8 billion the year before, but still below the 3 billion entries and exits in 2019-20, before the coronavirus pandemic.