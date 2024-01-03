Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We looked at the latest Government figures to reveal the busiest train stations in Buckinghamshire last year.

Office for Rail and Road data looks at the number of people entering and exiting every train station in the country, including the 23 stations for which data was collected in Buckinghamshire.

Its figures show Liverpool Street in London overtook Waterloo as the most-used station in Great Britain, which the ORR attributed to the opening of London's latest train service, the Elizabeth Line.

High Wycombe had the most popular station in Bucks, according to new data, photo from Lauren Hurley PA Images

Waterloo had been the busiest station in the country in all but one of the previous 18 years, but it even dropped to third in the year to March 2023 behind Paddington, also on the Elizabeth Line.

But what about in Buckinghamshire? Here were the most used stations between March 2022 and March 2023.

The Top Five Stations

1. High Wycombe

With 1.9 million entries and exits into the station in 2022-23, High Wycombe station topped the charts as the busiest train station in Buckinghamshire.

2. Amersham

This was followed by Amersham station, which saw people enter and exit 1.6 million times last year.

3. Beaconsfield

In third was Beaconsfield – 965,000 entries and exits were recorded there.

4. Gerrards Cross

Just behind on 901,000 entries and exits was Gerrards Cross.

5. Aylesbury

And rounding out the top five was Aylesbury, with 874,000 entries and exits.

Elsewhere in Britain

The busiest stations outside London were Birmingham New Street, Leeds and Manchester Piccadilly.

Glasgow Central was the most used station in Scotland, and Cardiff Central topped the list in Wales.

The least used station that was open throughout the whole year was Denton in Greater Manchester, with 34 entries and exits.

Teesside Airport station in Darlington recorded two entries and exits, but its once-a-week Sunday service was suspended in May 2022 after the platform was judged to be unsafe.

