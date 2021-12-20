When will your recycling and household waste be collected over the Christmas holidays?
All the information on your revised bin collection dates over Christmas and New Year from Buckinghamshire Council
With Christmas just around the corner, Buckinghamshire Council has published its revised dates for collecting people's household waste and recycling over the festive period.
To make way for the festive bank holidays, bin collections will be operating to a revised schedule, as follows.
Normal day: Monday December 27 2021. Revised day: Wednesday December 29 2021
Normal day: Tuesday December 28 2021. Revised day: Thursday December 30 2021
Normal day: Wednesday December 29 2021. Revised day: Friday December 31 2021
Normal day: Thursday December 30 2021 Revised day: Tuesday January 4 2022
Normal day: Friday December 31 2021 Revised day: Wednesday January 5 2022
Normal day: Monday January 3 2022 Revised day: Thursday January 6 2022
Normal day: Tuesday January 4 2022 Revised day: Friday January 7 2022
Normal day: Wednesday January 5 2022 Revised day: Saturday January 8 2022
Normal day: Thursday January 6 2022 Revised day: Monday January 10 2022
Normal day: Friday January 7 2022 Revised day: Tuesday January 11 2022
Normal day: Monday January 10 2022 Revised day: Wednesday January 12 2022
Normal day: Tuesday January 11 2022 Revised day: Thursday January 13 2022
Normal day: Wednesday January 12 2022 Revised day: Friday January 14 2022
Normal day: Thursday January 13 2022 Revised day: Saturday January 15 2022
Normal day: Friday January 14 2022 Revised day: Monday January 17 2022
Normal day: Monday January 17 2022 Revised day: Tuesday January 18 2022
Normal day: Tuesday January 18 2022 Revised day: Wednesday January 19 2022
Wednesday January 19 2022 Revised day: Thursday January 20 2022
Thursday January 20 2022 Revised day: Friday January 21 2022
Normal day: Friday January 21 2022 Revised day: Saturday January 22 2022.
Bucks Council points out that planned collections may be subject to change due to adverse weather conditions.
It suggests people follow @BucksCouncil to keep up to date with the latest collection information on Facebook and Twitter.
For more information, see here.
Garden waste collections
Garden waste collections are suspended during the winter months and will restart in Aylesbury Vale from the week commencing Monday January 24 2022.
Household recycling centres
Household recycling centres in Bucks will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.
On all other days over the Christmas period, including bank holidays, the sites will keep to their usual opening days and hours.
Find out more on the Household Recycling Centre webpages.
Recycling over the Christmas period
Over the festive season, we produce around 30 per cent more waste so Bucks Council is encouraging people to reduce, reuse and recycle.
You can find out what can and cannot be recycled by visiting its Waste Wizard or check out the Buckinghamshire Recycles website for tips to reduce waste over the Christmas period.
Disposing of your Christmas tree
You can dispose of your natural Christmas tree, wreaths, holly and mistletoe at your nearest Household Recycling Centre, or by cutting it up and putting in your brown bin, if you subscribe to the garden waste collection service.