WheelPower to host Charity Seasonal Shopping Evening 2019 to help transform lives through disability sports

The national Charity for British Wheelchair Sport, WheelPower, is once again inviting the general public to it's Seasonal Shopping Evening at Stoke Mandeville Stadium on Thursday 28 November 2019 from 5:30pm - 9pm.

There'll be unique gifts, a tombola, raffle, homemade cakes, mince pies, and of course, it wouldn't be a Christmas event without mulled wine!

The Stoke Mandeville Combined School Hand-signing Choir will also be joining in the festivities, singing carols for an added sprinkle of festivity.

The annual event is all in aid of transforming lives through sport, and supports WheelPower’s new strategy ‘Pushing Forward’, which aims to improve disabled people’s physical and mental well-being through accessible sporting opportunities that promote active and healthy lifestyles.

WheelPower’s Fundraising Event Organiser, Jo Hall, said: ‘It’s a really worthwhile event, the atmosphere is vibrant, and there’s always plenty of see and do. It’s also a wonderful opportunity to get you in the festive mood!’

Find that perfect Christmas gift for your loved ones, while savouring homemade cakes, mince pies and mulled wine, and watching the amazing Stoke Mandeville Combined School Hand-Signing Choir perform.

WheelPower’s Seasonal Shopping Evening event kicks off at 5:30pm until 9pm. There is free entry and free parking.

WheelPower are looking for raffle, tombola and home made cake donations.

If you have any unwanted gifts lying at the back of your cupboards and you'd like to donate them to make someone smile, drop them off at Stoke Mandeville Stadium reception FAO WheelPower by 21 November 2019, cakes from 25 November 2019.