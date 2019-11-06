Wheelpower offers opportunity for children to take part in Wheelchair Relay challenge

Ahead of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in August next year, WheelPower will be offering children aged between 6-16 the opportunity to take part in the Wheelchair Relay Challenge, based on the former Paralympic Sport, Wheelchair Slalom.

The fun, sporty challenge offers non-disabled children a taster of disability sports, and what it would be like to compete as an athlete. This challenge is both fun and educational which demonstrates WheelPower’s mission: transforming lives through sport.

Testing skill, speed, and agility, a class of up to 30 students will be given the challenge to complete a wheelchair slalom course in their sports hall in under 60 minutes.

It’s not only a chance for young people to experience first-hand about what life is like in a wheelchair; it also forms a big part in raising awareness of the positive impact that playing sport has on the mental and physical wellbeing of disabled people as well as raising vital funds to support WheelPower’s life changing work.

Leah Lewis, WheelPower Community Fundraiser comments: "Our Wheelchair Relay Challenge is a fantastic initiative to encourage our local schools to raise vital funds for WheelPower.

"Funds raised could support our comprehensive sports programme, introducing disabled children aged 5-18 years to different forms of sport and physical activity.

"We are looking forward to working with lots of schools this year who will enable WheelPower to continue to transform lives through sport."

WheelPower bring the full set of equipment to schools, set up and will run the event in line with a typical school day to ensure that everyone taking part gets the most out of the activity.

WheelPower Chief Executive, Martin McElhatton comments: “Sport and Physical Activity play a vital role in building confidence and independence for disabled people as well as being hugely social and fun.

"Through supporting WheelPower by taking part in our Wheelchair Relay Challenge schoolchildren will be making a positive impact on the lives of disabled children and adults and we are tremendously appreciative of their support.”