Wheelchair High Ropes course opens in Aston Clinton

On Sunday the September 15 , the Wheelchair High Ropes course at Green Park, Aston Clinton, officially opened!

The course gives people with additional needs, including wheelchair users, the opportunity to try something completely new and adventurous - traversing around an obstacle

Great fun was had by all!

course in the canopy of a beautiful Lime tree.

Crossing wobbly bridges, exploring a sensory tunnel full of sights, sounds and textures to stimulate the senses, and floating on an island between platforms can all be experienced by everyone who wants to take on the challenge.

The Adventure Learning Charity who operate Green Park were lucky enough to receive funding from the London Marathon Charitable Trust and crowdfunding via Spacehive in order to

make this course possible – the only one of its kind and the most accessible High Ropes course in the UK!

The group celebrated by opening the course up to the public on Sunday so they could come down and give it a go for free.

A spokesman from the Adventure Learning Charity said: "We were amazed by the turn out.

"It was lovely to meet so many of the local community and also so many visitors from further afield. Our first participant was Joey, who arrived as we were opening.

"Joey was the first person to take their wheelchair around and he was closely followed by his brother Ollie, who kindly ran around the course for us to trial the experience for non-

wheelchair users.

"So many people came down to join us that we introduced another activity. Ollie and Joey loved trying out Archery! It was amazing to see so many people enjoying the course, and we hope to welcome many more people to experience the course for themselves."