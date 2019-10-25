Properties that cost 250k in Aylesbury

What £250,000 (or thereabouts) represents on the Aylesbury property market...

These properties in Aylesbury all cost £25,000 or thereabouts, and give a good indication of how the property market is doing.

This property in Eaton Road is on the market for 250k

1. Eaton Road

It has three bedrooms and benefits from being end of terrace

2. Eaton Road

This three bedroom home is in the Turnfurlong School catchment area

3. Highbridge Road

The Victorian-era home is on the market for 250,000

4. Highbridge Road

