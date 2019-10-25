What £250,000 (or thereabouts) represents on the Aylesbury property market...
These properties in Aylesbury all cost £25,000 or thereabouts, and give a good indication of how the property market is doing.
What do you think? Email editorial@bucksherald.co.uk
1. Eaton Road
This property in Eaton Road is on the market for 250k
BH
jpimedia
2. Eaton Road
It has three bedrooms and benefits from being end of terrace
BH
jpimedia
3. Highbridge Road
This three bedroom home is in the Turnfurlong School catchment area
BH
jpimedia
4. Highbridge Road
The Victorian-era home is on the market for 250,000
BH
jpimedia
View more