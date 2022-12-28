Wet and windy weather set to continue in Aylesbury Vale with little change into the new year

A couple of weeks ago, the Aylesbury Vale experienced very cold and wintry conditions with several centimetres of snow and temperatures as low as -12C in places.

This, however, is no comparison to the extreme cold that hit most parts of North America in the run-up to Christmas. A large-scale winter storm spread south and east across Canada and the USA, bringing extreme cold.

In the space of nine minutes, temperatures fell 18C in Cheyenee, Wyoming, as the cold front passed through. In Canada, minimum temperatures reached -52.6C in Rabbit Kettle, and the State of Montana saw a frigid -45.5C. The cold extended all the way southwards into Texas, bringing below-zero temperatures to a latitude similar to that of Cairo in Egypt.

The sharp cold front also brought strong winds and blizzard conditions for many parts in the north and east, with up to 20-30in of snow around the Great Lakes.

These strong winds have acted to fuel the jet stream over the last few days, powering across the Atlantic. In the Aylesbury Vale, we will continue to see predominantly wet and windy conditions this week, brought about by the jet stream pushing frequent low pressure systems in from the west. The best chance of any dry and fine weather will be tomorrow (Thursday, December 29), but most other days this week will see frequent spells of rain.

