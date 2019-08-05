Weston Turville resident wins planning battle over unapproved window

A resident in Weston Turville has won her fight against a property developer who installed a window opposite her daughter's bedroom in contravention of the approved plans.

A resident in Weston Turville has won her fight against a property developer who installed a window opposite her daughter's bedroom in contravention of the approved plans.

Original plans approved by the planning authority showing no side window

Back in April we reported how 'plot 11' of the new Low Meadow development had a dormer window at the back in the original drawings submitted to the planning authority.

However, as the property went up, its neighbour Dr Vicky Taylor could only look on in horror as a window appeared directly over her garden and providing a perfect line of sight into her then nine-year-old daughter's bedroom.

We contacted developers W.E. Black in April, who told us the following regarding the decision to move the window:

“We saw it as a better orientation for the room.”

In explaining it's decision to refuse the retropective changes to the plans for plot 11, the planning authority wrote:

“The window inserted into the flank wall of Plot 11, at a short distance from the common boundary would result in direct overlooking and loss of privacy to No.15 Brook End, allowing direct views into habitable rooms and across the entire rear garden of this neighbouring property, reducing the amenities currently enjoyed by this dwelling to a level below that which they could reasonably expect to enjoy.”

A clearly relieved Vicky Taylor wrote to this paper:

“It is a great relief to our family that AVDC have finally been able to determine and refuse this retrospective planning application for an overlooking window that should never have been placed where it currently is. The Planning Officers have clearly acknowledged in their report the harm that is still being caused to us and the detrimental effect this window is having on our residential amenity and privacy, both from inside our home and outside in our garden. The placement of the overlooking window is in breach of policy H2 of the Weston Turville Neighbourhood Plan and policy GP8 of AVDC Local Plan and against NPPF advice. We do expect the developer to appeal the decision so no doubt this unpleasant ordeal is not over for us yet but we are very grateful for the support we have received so far.”

The developers have six months to appeal the decision.