West End star and TV presenter delights crowd with surprise performance at Stewkley charity gig
Gary Wilmot delighted an audience of more than 100 people at Stewkley Village Hall as he sung Barry Manilow’s track Copacabana.
Wilmot’s big break in television came when he was a finalist on BBC TV show New Faces in 1978.
He went on to present programmes including children’s quiz show So You Want To Be Top and Showstoppers, which featured Wilmot performing songs from musicals alongside special guests.
Among his many roles in theatre were as the lead character of Stephen, who doubled as Tony, during the UK version of stage musical Copacabana, including music by Barry Manilow, which toured the UK between 1994 and 1996.
The evening also featured an all-star band, a group of professional musicians, who performed pop songs from across the decades, mixed with some instrumental numbers.
Other entertainment included audience participation games, comedy sketches based on The Fast Show performed by Jax Simeone and a raffle.
A final total raised from the evening is yet to be calculated, with proceeds being shared between the charities Allergy UK, Little Hearts Matter and the Alzheimer’s Society.
Reflecting on the evening organiser Corrina Silvester said: “It was wonderful that Gary was there as a surprise to sing a tune.
“The musicians are to be credited too.
“I would like to thank everyone for their help in setting and clearing up, running the bar and making a great evening run smoothly.”