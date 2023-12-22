Were you driving through nearby Beaconsfield around the time of fatal crash which killed man, 26, last night?
A man was killed in a collision in Beaconsfield yesterday evening (21 December).
A 26-year-old died from injuries suffered at a crash in Wycombe End. Thames Valley Police believes the incident occurred around 8.30pm last night when a yellow Ford Transit van collided with parked vehicles.
He died at the scene, Thames Valley Police has confirmed his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.
Investigating officer PC Matthew Carson, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “The thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with the family and friends of the man who has very sadly died in this incident.
“I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision, or the moments leading up to it, to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.
“I would be particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area to please check this and contact us if it has captured anything that may assist this investigation.
“You can make reports online via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230571355.”