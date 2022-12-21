Wendover Woods named among UK’s top 10 best family-friendly hiking spots

New research has named Wendover as one of the best hiking spots for families in the entire country.

Data collected by Millets, a hiking retailer, has named the Aylesbury Vale beauty spot as one of the best places for families to explore on foot.

Advertisement

Millets conducted its analysis by comparing Trip Advisor reviews, the average length of the walks in the area, nearest beaches, facilities, child-friendly restaurants, average temperatures and number of visitors.

Wendover Woods (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Wendover Woods finished seventh in Millets final tally with a family-friendly hiking score of 5.75.

Advertisement

Only eight family friendly campsites were discovered in Wendover, but it did boast the joint highest percentage of child-friendly walks at 27%.

Millets found that 54% of restaurants were suitable for children, while 58% of walking routes cover less than 10 kilometres.

Advertisement

Millets' final table

Advertisement

New Forest National Park was the overall winner with an impressive 8.51 score out of 10.

Over a quarter of all walks in the park are kid-friendly. There are 48 family-friendly campsites around the New Forest and of all the restaurants in Lyndhurst, 81% are child-friendly.

Advertisement

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park is the second best place in the UK to go walking as a family, with over 600 miles of public footpaths. Almost half of all walks in Pembrokeshire Coast National Park are shorter than 10km, making them suitable for juniors, and 26% of all walks are kid-friendly.

Exmoor National Park concludes the UK’s top three spots for a family day out. Over 60% of all hikes in Exmoor National Park have a length of 10 kilometres or less, making them perfect for juniors. While, 78% of all restaurants in Exmoor National Park are child-friendly, making it the ultimate location for family meals.

Advertisement

To gather its data Millets visited a number of camping and tourist special sources

This included navigating articles by Evanevanstours, Soles by Michelin and Flashpackingfamily to identify the top hiking spots in the UK.

Advertisement