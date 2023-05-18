Wendover couple hail 'beauty supplement' that helped pet pooch bounce back from traumatic back injury

A Wendover couple say a supplement usually known as a human beauty aid has helped their beloved pet pooch get back on her feet after a traumatic injury.RAF defence trainer Jonathon and his wife Sarah love walking Miley, their energetic nine-year-old Spinoni retriever cross, in Wendover Woods.But in July last year, Miley suffered a horrific back injury when she skidded on her rear end while playing with a ball on her afternoon walk.Jonathon said: "When I got to her, she could only move her front legs, but not her rear legs.”

A kind passer-by helped carry Miley home while Jonathon called the vets."It was a traumatic experience carrying Miley to our house,” said Jonathon. “Thoughts of losing her kept invading my mind.

"Without Miley, there is no way I would be able to cope. She keeps both myself and my wife going and gets us both out the house.”The vet referred Miley to a specialist vet, who diagnosed her with a painful ruptured spine, called an explosive disc herniation. Jonathon said: "On the first night, we had to leave her and we were unsure if that would be the last time we would get to see her alive."The vets called later in the morning, and confirmed she did not need surgery but it was a long road to recovery.“They said it would be six months before we saw any improvement and it would be a year before she would be able to move on her own.

Miley wearing her harness

"Of course, myself and my wife were devastated at the news but we knew we would put in the work needed to help her walk again.”After a month of exercises and walking Miley round the garden and house with a harness, she was wagging her tail, and within three months she was starting to support her own weight and had worked out how to move around on three legs.

When Miley’s progress slowed, the couple took took her for hydrotherapy sessions at a canine rehabilitation centre.After six months of hydrotherapy, Miley’s progress was levelling out again. She was getting better but was still struggling to go for the long walks she used to love and was very tired the next day.Then in conversation with another couple while out walking, Jonathon heard about a beauty supplement that might be able to speed up Miley's recovery and help them both start living life to the full again.The couple recommended Collar-Gen by Pawable to to help with muscle regeneration. Though usually known as a human beauty supplement, collagen is a protein that is found in skin and connective tissues, and Pawable claims it has an extremely positive effect on the strength of dogs’ bones, teeth, and claws. Jonathon said: “Since being on Collar-Gen we take her on two walks a day and she is able to do the same the next day as well. We can go for 90-minute walks now with ease.

"Miley will always have a slight limp while walking but we are just happy to have her back happy, excitable and full of energy, but most of all being able to walk freely and enjoy life."

Miley, Jonathon and Sarah