Wendover bypass resurfacing delayed again after bad weather

Rain, together with lower night time temperatures than expected forced the postponement of the planned resurfacing work on the A413 Wendover bypass last weekend.

Engineers say the specialist very low noise surfacing needs two consecutive days of dry weather to complete work successfully.

A frustrated Mark Shaw, Buckinghamshire County Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Transportation said that the weather gods were not smiling on these particular works.

"Annoying as it is, I've been in this job long enough to know that things like this do sometimes happen. However there are certain weather conditions where this type of specialised surfacing material simply cannot be laid so I'm afraid we don't have a choice.

"We are now looking at next week at the earliest to complete the works however we will confirm final plans as quickly as we possibly can.

"I can only apologise once again for the delay, but fingers crossed that next week brings the weather conditions we need."

Work needs two consecutive days of good weather to lay surface on the whole bypass.

This is for public safety reason, and you get a much better surface result if you lay this particular material in without disruption.