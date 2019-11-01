Wendover and Halton kids learn how to manage their money

A new scheme designed to teach primary school children financial skills which will last them a lifetime is benefiting youngsters in Wendover and Halton.

Pupils from Wendover’s John Hampden Infant School, Wendover C of E Junior School and Halton Community Combined School are getting financial advice lessons from Harpenden Building Society, in an effort to teach them the vital life skill.

The Society helps by providing local schools with funding for ready-made, easy to use lesson plans and materials. Leona Wheals, who works in the Wendover branch and as the Society’s community coordinator, leads and delivers the scheme.

The sessions offer practical and fun learning modules relating to managing money; becoming a critical consumer; managing risks and emotions associated with money and understanding the important role money plays in our lives.

Leona Wheals said: “Teaching children the basics of money management from a young age is important preparation for living life well. We’ve had great fun delivering the Money Manager Scheme and as a Society we are proud to be supporting schools in our local communities.”