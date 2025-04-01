Well-known former Aylesbury police officer raises hundreds for charity with first haircut since lockdown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A well-known community hero in Aylesbury has raised hundreds of pounds for charity by getting his first haircut in over four years.

Long-term Aylesbury resident, Michael Power, finally got his long locks chopped off to support the Little Princess Trust.

Michael, 72, is known locally for participating with the town centre collections for the Salvation Army and also worked as a police officer in Aylesbury for almost 30 years.

The retired grandfather started growing his hair during the second lockdown in November, 2020, and kept growing it until his ‘big shear’ last month, some four years and four months later.

Michael grew his hair for over four years

At the time of writing his online fundraiser, which can be found here, has raised over £1,000 for the Little Princess Trust. He became aware of the charity as his granddaughters had previously raised money for the organisation that provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair due to medical conditions or treatments.

Initially, Michael started growing his hair as a tongue-and-cheek protest that was only supposed to last until flight restrictions related to Covid were lifted. But after receiving some stick from people in the community he was inspired to grow it longer and get money for charity from those who did not approve of the long locks.

Beyond the money raised via JustGiving, Michael has received around £700 in face-to-face donations, and community groups have also made one-off payments to the Little Princess Trust, bringing his overall total to around £2,000.

Michael said: “The public have been absolutely phenomenal. It’s been very humbling to see how nice people have been and accepting of it.”

Michael Power after his big shear

Another reason many Aylesbury residents are aware of Michael is that he often plays the Last Post at events held in the town centre.

Michael says most people were really nice about his hair-growing mission, but one former colleague would occasionally yell at him jokingly, saying he needed to get a haircut.

He was also told by older friends that he resembled Bob Grant’s character in the 1970s sitcom, On The Buses. Donations can still be made online here.

