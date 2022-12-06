Well known Aylesbury resident Joao Lima showcases his art in library exhibition

A well known Aylesbury care home resident is showcasing his art with an exhibition at the local Library.

Joao Lima, who is originally from Portugal, has lived at MHA Hillside since 2018.

Joao said: “I enjoy painting a lot. It helps me to relax and it's something I was interested in since I was a little boy.

Joao Lima with one of his pictures

“It helps me to express myself. I like art in general - sculptures have always fascinated me but painting has to be at the top.

“I got in touch with the library, who were more than happy for me to put my paintings up.

“I do visit the library when I get the chance and it's nice to see my paintings on display for everyone to see.”

Joao, who prefers using acrylic paints because they dry quickly and don't smell, admires the work of Paula Rego, a Portuguese-British visual artist who was known particularly for her paintings and prints based on storybooks.

Joao's pictures on display at Aylesbury Library

Care home manager Grainne Wokes said: “Joao, or Mr Lima as he is known here at Hillside, is a very talented individual.

“I have one of his paintings in my office, and the style in which he paints is very similar to his personality - very bright and full of colour.

“It's great for him to show the work he does to the people of Aylesbury and I am sure they will enjoy them just as much as we do.”

