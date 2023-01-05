Welcome to the first babies of 2023 born at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury

Say hello to the first babies born in 2023 at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, where maternity service welcomed six newborns on New Year’s Day.

The first baby of 2023 was a little boy called Elvis born at 04:12am to April Boeg and her partner, weighing 8lb 6oz.

The second baby, and the first baby girl of the year, was delivered at 05:51am to former English rugby union player Maggie Alphonsi MBE and wife Marcella Collins. Baby Willow weighed 7lb 5oz and is the couple’s second child.

First baby of 2023 - Elvis

Maggie said: “What a way to kick off 2023! Thank you to the staff at Stoke Mandeville Hospital for your amazing support and care. We are truly grateful.”

It has been a busy couple of weeks for the maternity teams at Stoke Mandeville, with 14 babies born on Christmas Day too.

Among them was baby Roman, born at 05:45am to parents Anna Chimes and Harvey O`Neill, weighing 7lb 8oz.

Anna said: “I cannot thank the team enough for such a positive birth experience – they were amazing.”

Second baby, and first girl - Willow

Director of midwifery Heidi Beddall and head of midwifery Elaine Gilbert said: “Congratulations to all the families of our Christmas Day and New Year’s Day babies. It is always such a privilege for our teams to be part of welcoming the new arrivals to the world.”

Stoke Mandeville Hospital is one of two acute hospital sites run by Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust.