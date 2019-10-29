Weekend repairs at Stocklake junction

Essential repair work at the Stocklake and Douglas Road junction, Aylesbury, will be done over the two coming weekends.

Contractors working for the Kingsbrook estate developer Barratt will close the junction overnight, from 8pm to 5am, from Friday to Sunday 1-3 November and 7-10 November.

Diversions will be clearly signed.

The work, planned in conjunction with Buckinghamshire County Council, include resurfacing areas of road and footway, replacing damaged kerbs, eliminating water ponding and repairing tactile paving at crossing points, cleaning and levelling gully and drainage pipes, controlling weeds and overgrown vegetation, and clearing rubble and debris from the junction area.

Mark Shaw, Deputy Leader and Transport Cabinet Member, said: "Our colleagues at Barratt have made every effort to keep disruption to a minimum, however we apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused, and recommend allowing a little extra time for journeys if they involve this section of road."