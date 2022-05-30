Weekend festival launches near Buckingham with music, comedy and glamping

The Stowaway Festival takes place from August 19 to 22 in rolling countryside at Blackpit Farm, Stowe.

Originally created in 2017 as the Festival Of Beer, the festival is being relaunched as Stowaway, with the aim of providing the perfect summer weekend escape from the stresses of everyday life.

Festival founder Duncan Wheeler said: “We originally created The Festival of Beer as a way for our friends, and friends of friends, to get together and have a great time in our beautiful woodlands, and as a way of promoting the Blackpit beer we brew here on the farm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stowaway festival. Picture ©Alastair Brookes/KoLAB Studios

“We’ve learned so much over the past five years and the festival has grown and grown.

“We’re so excited to relaunch as Stowaway, and can’t wait to welcome new friends to this very special place.”

Festivalgoers can dance the night away under the stars with internationally renowned musicians and DJs, eat award-winning street food and blow away the night’s cobwebs with a refreshing dip in the lake.

Music headliners include Orbital, The Staves, Quantic (DJ set) and Elder Island.

On stage at Stowaway. Picture ©Alastair Brookes/KoLAB Studios

DJs include Nightmares On Wax, Norman Jay MBE, Erol Alkan, Roni Size, and Luke Una.

The Comedy Stage will be headlined by Russell Kane and Suzi Ruffell, while The Meadow Theatre stage will host live theatre, comedy, dance, poetry, spoken word and storytelling.

There will be a wide variety of street food vendors, while meals will be served at The Palm House restaurant, housed in a traditional stable courtyard.

Multiple bars will serve craft beers - including beer from the on-site Blackpit Brewery – along with fine wines, spirits and cocktails.

Multiple bars will serve a selection of craft beers. Picture ©Alastair Brookes/KoLAB Studios

For wellness and relaxation, wild swimming and paddle-boarding are on offer on the on-site lake, wood-fired lakeside hot tubs, woodland yoga and disco yoga.

Half party, half boutique, The Provibers’ Parlour will offer an immersive shopping extravaganza, while Stowaway’s Kids Kingdom has free activities, including tree climbing, bushcraft and circus workshops, plus a roller disco and a vintage funfair.

Other attractions include a Hidden Speakeasy, Car-aoke (a karaoke booth in the woods) and Drag Queen Story Hour.