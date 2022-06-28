Wedding blessing for University of Buckingham vice-chancellor and his wife

Prof James Tooley and TV cookery judge Cynthia were married at a quiet ceremony in February. But on on Saturday, June 25, about 150 guests joined the couple for a blessing at Buckingham Parish Church followed by a reception at the Old Town Hall.

Rector of Buckingham Rev Will Pearson Gee led the service, which was attended by the university’s Chancellor, Dame Mary Archer, and MP for Buckingham Greg Smith and his wife Annalise.

Cynthia runs the Jedidiah food pantry in Castle Street as well as the Pretty Gorgeous Cake Company, which boasts a string of prestigious clients, has featured in international magazines and has provided after-party cakes for The Brits awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James and Cynthia Tooley with Rev Will Pearson-Gee

Prof Tooley thanked everyone for coming to the event “celebrating our love for each other” and he said how pleased he was that Buckingham is the couple’s home.

James and Cynthia Tooley and an array of wedding cakes