Weather expert predicts a 'scorching' week in Aylesbury Vale

Temperatures have been happily between 23C and 26C each afternoon since last Wednesday alongside no rain and plenty of sunshine.

This weather is not far off the monthly average for England, which is around 22C for August.

However, from today onwards temperatures are set to rise across central and southern England with temperatures today expected to reach 30C locally across London and around 29C across The Vale.

It is going to be a hot one

Tomorrow and through the weekend could see temperatures closer to 32 or 33C during the mid afternoon periods, and with uninterrupted sunshine and low winds each day, it’s going to feel like a scorcher.

Additionally, this period of sustained heat will trigger a heatwave threshold.

For a heatwave to be declared, certain temperature thresholds have to be reached on 3 consecutive days. For London and the Home Counties, this threshold is set at 28C but with the threshold more widely across the UK sitting between 25C and 27C.

Interestingly, heatwave thresholds have increased since 1961. London thresholds have increased by 1C, whereas Buckinghamshire and 8 other counties in the southeast have increased from 26C to 28C, owing to our warming climate.

Currently, temperatures could exceed these thresholds across The Vale for at least five days this week.