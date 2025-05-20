'We can’t believe we’ll never see her again' - family pays tribute to Jennie Logan who died in the Bicester fire

The family of Jennie Logan, 30, who died in the Bicester fire say they still cannot believe they will never see her again.

Oxfordshire firefighter Jennie died in the fire at Bicester Motion last Thursday, along with colleague Martyn Sadler and Bicester resident Dave Chester.

Jennie’s Mum, Dad, and sister Emilie, have released the following tribute:

“Jennie was a much loved daughter to us, her sister, Emilie, and ‘Mum’ to her beloved dog, Mouse.

Jennie Logan, 30, who lost her life while fighting the fire at Bicester Motion last Thursday

“We still can’t believe we’ll never see her again, driving around Bicester collecting her dogs, which were like a second family.

“Also, at such a young age, setting up her own dog business and making it such a success, was truly inspirational to us all.

“She found her calling three years ago when she joined the fire service where she could use her incredible strength and determination.

“Jennie was a force to be reckoned with but to everyone who knew her, she was such a loving, caring, thoughtful person, who would do anything and everything to help.

Flowers and tributes at Bicester Fire Station in Bicester

“She lived life at 100mph, juggling her business with her love for rugby, where she made some truly amazing friends.

“When Jennie’s pager went off, there was no stopping her. Never did we think that when running out the door last Thursday, to give it her all, like she always did, it would be for the final time.

“Her bravery and fearlessness shone through right until the end. Our lives will never be the same, we’ll miss her beautiful smile and zest for life.

“She will always be our hero and we are so immensely proud of her. Forever in our hearts.”

A firefighter grieves for his colleagues at the floral memorial in Garth Park

A fund has been set up by the Firefighters Charity for those who died as a result of the blaze – see here. It has now reached over £14,500.

Members of the community are invited to sign a book of condolence at Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service Headquarters in Kidlington from today (Tuesday) until Fri 9am - 5pm.

Garth Park has become a memorial garden as flowers have been left in profusion in memory of the Bicester fire victims.