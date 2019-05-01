'We are here to stay': Owners of The Works release update on Aylesbury store

The Works in Aylesbury is here to stay, the company's owners have said this morning (Wednesday).

The news will come as a great relief to fans of pancakes, ice-creams, waffles and crepes who were concerned about the future of the restaurant in Market Square after the company's owners announced last month they would have to close the chain's newest restaurant in Chelmsford.

Library image of The Works in Aylesbury

Owners Roger and Elaine Bolton opened a third restaurant, to add to the ones already in Aylesbury and High Wycombe, in Essex in May 2018.

The site failed to attract enough people through its doors to keep it viable and closed in April 2019.

The Boltons confirmed this morning that The Works two Buckinghamshire restaurants would remain put for the forseeable future.

Roger said: "The High Street has become a tough place to trade and in particular for independent operators like ourselves.

"Without an established brand and having the financial backing of an investor or larger company, we rely so much on word of mouth to sustain and grow our business.

"We really have put our heart and soul into it – with lots of blood, sweat and tears being part of the process too!

“Our guests and friends have been amazing over the years with many coming back to see us time and time again.

"On behalf of the entire Works family, I’d like to say a massive thank you for your incredible support, particularly during the last few months.

"We’ve been extremely touched by all the heart-felt messages shared on our social media pages and to us personally and so are now really excited about the future of our brand, and our exciting plans for both our restaurants.”