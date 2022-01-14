Waterside Theatre raises over £8k for Aylesbury charities this pantomime season

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre announced it raised £8,000 for local charities during this pantomime season via collections and an auction.

Money raised will go to Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity (RDMCC) and Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity.

Items were sold off at an auction from this year's pantomime, a new production of Cinderella, starring Mark Rhodes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Theo with the sparkling wand

The biggest money-raiser was the Fairy Godmother's sparkling wand which has over 4,000 crystals, fetching £4,279 which was donated to RDMCC.

A further £4024.62 was raised by post-show collections, from guests who witnessed Cinderella during its month-long run at the theatre.

Helen Nelson from RDMCC said: "Aylesbury Waterside Theatre have been such great friends to Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity over the years.

"The theatre’s pantomimes do so much more than bring a smile and a laugh to audiences faces, they are a force for good.

"The wand has been the talk of his class", Theo's mother said

"Every year the Panto raises awareness and much-needed money for charities like ours to support others in need, many of whom are facing the toughest circumstances in life.

"We are so grateful to have been chosen to benefit from the theatre’s very special raffle this year, and to La Voix for bestowing her beautiful magic wand to one lucky winner, a beautiful bespoke item by Crystalled by Jane.

"Thank you to everyone who so generously donated and entered the raffle – your support means that Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity can continue to provide specialist nursing care for seriously ill children and their families across the UK. On behalf of every child and family your donation will go on to help - Thank You!"

Amy Padfield was the person who spent big on the wand, waved by Aylesbury pantomime veteran, La Voix, throughout the festive productions.

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Amy fought off other bidders to gift the wand to her five-year-old son, Theo. She said: ‘Theo is delighted.

"The wand has been the talk of his class! We will be putting it up on his wall so we can keep it safe but he can still look at it."

The theatre will be launching a 'magic ticket' scheme this year, offering families a chance to purchase additional tickets at a discounted price.

That money will then be used to send a child less fortunate and their family to this year’s pantomime, Aladdin.