Watermead the focus as volunteers work hard to help plant wildflower meadow

A team of nature-loving volunteers helped the Berks Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust plant a wildflower meadow at Watermead on Saturday.

The green-fingered gang, led by the trust’s Marcus Militello got together to prepare ground and then sow seeds which will take around two to three years to come into their own, on flood plains close to the River Thame.

Listening to instructions from trust organiser Marcus Militello at the event

There was also maintenance work to be done on hedgerows which were planted last year, so everyone present, including councillors Paul Irwin, Angela Macpherson and Warren Whyte pitched in, and achieved a decent amount of work.

Mr Miltello said: “It was fantastic and a really excellent turn out, we had about 20 people come throughout the day.

“There was a really good mix of people too, from local residents to people who lived in neighbouring areas and of course the councillors too!

“We did much more work than I had expected us to get through, so I was really pleased with that.”

>>To find out more about the work of the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust, and to find out how you can volunteer on a day like this one go to www.bbowt.org.uk or give Marcus a call on 07955855732

