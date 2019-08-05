Water Babies nominated for national award

Water Babies Bucks and Beds – a children’s swimming school that teaches little ones across Ayelsbury and Wendover – have been shortlisted for a national award.

The annual What's On 4 Kids Awards celebrates the very best in children’s activities and entertainment.

Tamsin Brewis, Director of Water Babies in Buckinghamshire, and her team have been nominated in the ‘Most Loved Sport or Physical Activity’ category.

Since launching the business in 2004, Tamsin and her team of qualified instructors have taught thousands of babies to swim at pools across Aylesbury and Wendover.

Children as young as just a few days old, right up to four years, have benefited from the Water Babies swimming programme.

As the largest Water Babies group in the UK, Water Babies Bucks and Beds are over the moon to have been recognised for the impact they make on the community.

Tamsin said: “I’ve lost count of the little ones I’ve taught over the years,

“It’s so exciting to see how far the business has come and how many families we’ve helped. This shortlist really does mean everything to us. We are so incredibly proud to have been nominated and, as we’re about to celebrate our 15th birthday, it would mean even more to us if we won.”

Now in their ninth year, the What’s On 4 Kids Awards recognises children activities professionals, their teams and the sector as a whole.

The event offers business owners the opportunity to come together and congratulate other organisations for their commitment to children’s health, development and wellbeing.

Water Babies Bucks and Beds was nominated for the award by the parent of one of their little swimmers.

Nominees then went on to face a public vote with those receiving the most votes named as finalists. Other brands shortlisted specialise in children’s singing, art classes and baby sensory sessions.

“It’s great to see such diversity in this year’s nominations. Taking your little one to classes is a great way to support in their sensory development, communication skills and encourages and even stronger bond between child and parent. I’m very much looking forward to going along to the awards ceremony and sharing my experiences with other business owners – after all, we’re all working hard to achieve the same goal.

“From everyone at Water Babies Bucks and Beds, I’d like to thank all of the lovely families who voted for us. We wouldn’t have been nominated without your support. I’d also like to thank my wonderful teachers, who are all collectively so dedicated to our little swimmers, and my office team too – I really mean it when I say the business wouldn’t be where it is today without them!”

Winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony, at NatWest’s state-of-the-art event space, in central London. The gala will this year be hosted by performer and songwriter, Jonathan Bremner.

As finalists, Tamsin, along with members of her support team and swimming teachers, will be attending the event on Friday 11th October.

For more information about Water Babies, visit www.waterbabies.co.uk